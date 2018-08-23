Dying puppies dumped in park

RSPCA Queensland inspectors are calling for information after eight Border Collie X puppies were found dumped on the north side of Kev Hooper Memorial Park in Abelia Street, Inala last night in critical condition.

The litter was found by a member of the public and taken to the AEC 24 hour vet clinic in Woolloongabba.

Sadly, it was already too late for one of the five-week-old pups, which was found to be dead on arrival and two more succumbed this morning - both due to their neglect related health issues.

TWO of the surviving puppies now in care at the RSPCA.

The five remaining puppies in care at the RSPCA are malnourished and suffering from hypothermia, conjunctivitis and a life threatening hookworm infestations. The next 48 hours are vital to their survival and they have an even longer fight ahead.

"We are hoping for the best but the sad reality is that some of the puppies may not respond to treatment," RSPCA Qld lead veterinarian Philippa Cox said.

One of the puppies dumped in the park.



"Further complications can arise that would result in emergency abdominal surgery.

"For now, it's hour by hour for these six tiny babies."

If you would like to help these puppies, please donate to the RSPCA's appeal today online at chuffed.org/project/dumped-puppies

RSPCA Qld is investigating the dumping and is asking anyone with information to come forward. They can call 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).