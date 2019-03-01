Jail after RSPCA rescues pups

A WOMAN has been sentenced to three months jail after pleading guilty to the neglect of three puppies, one of which the RSPCA says was left abandoned with an untreated broken leg locked in a house at Inala last year.

Wacol RSPCA inspector Yorick Walburgh went to visit the puppy this week at her new home, where she is now thriving under vastly different circumstances to those of their first meeting.

The RSPCA said Inspector Walburgh first saw the puppy living in filth at a house where she had been left with no food and an untreated broken leg.

The court waas told there was a deep scar around the puppy's muzzle where her mouth had been tied shut.

One of the three puppies rescued by the RSPCA. Photo RSPCA

The RSPCA said two more puppies were later found in Mackay, in similarly wretched circumstances, one of them also with an untreated broken leg.

RSPCA prosecutions and privacy officer Tracey Jackson said the case had been taken to court after careful co-operation between the RSPCA and police officers.

"We often struggle to get a jail term for cruelty offences, but if ever there was a case that deserved it, this was it," Ms Jackson said.

Charges were laid against the owner of the three puppies by the RSPCA under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

Former Inala resident Tiarna Therese Hall, 21, pleaded guilty earlier this month in the Richlands Magistrates Court to eight charges of breach duty of care to an animal.

Hall appeared in the court via a video link from the Townsville Women's Correctional Centre.

The eight charges related to the living conditions of three puppies and a failure to provide medical treatment.

Two puppies were removed from Hall's care at Mackay in November and December last year, following the Inala incident in August.

Hall told the court she had no explanation for her offending, other than to say that she had put bags and nappies on the puppies to stop them defecating everywhere.

The Magistrate noted that there should be a strong element of general deterrence in the sentence he imposed for the offences.

Ms Jackson said their case against Hall had included distressing details of one of the puppies being left abandoned, locked inside a house at Inala without food or water and living in filth from built-up faeces, urine, rubbish and needles.

"The puppy was very underweight when located by Inspector Yorick, she had wounds on her back and shaved fur where we now know a makeshift nappy had been taped to her body with blue tape," she said.

One of the puppies, found with a makeshift nappy attached. Photo supplied by RSPCA

"The puppy also had a broken hind leg that had been left untreated for at least two weeks."

All three puppies were provided with medical care and have been rehomed.

"When inspector Walburgh visited the puppy, now called Alkira and living with a family at Mt Gravatt, she was very pleased to see him," the RSPCA spokesman said.

"It's not often our inspectors get to see firsthand the difference their actions have had on the lives of the animals they rescue.

"The details in this case were very disturbing."

Wacol RSPCA inspector Yorick Walburgh with Alkira at her new home. Picture supplied RSPCA

The Magistrate also banned Hall from owning any animal for the rest of her life.