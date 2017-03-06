Volunteers devastated after thieves steal gear from RSPCA

WORKERS at the Bundaberg RSPCA have been left devastated after about $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen in a break-in.

It is believed the break-in happened in the early hours of this morning.

RSPCA Bundaberg shelter manager Karina Taylor said police were investigating.

"The staff (came in yesterday morning) to open up and realised the back door to the office had been broken into," she said.

Among the items stolen were Nikon and Canon cameras, a laptop computer and a new Genpro system which was set up on an iPad.

"Once the girls entered and had a look around we noticed that our laptop's missing, also two of our cameras, our Genpro system which was mounted on the wall - they're ripped it off the wall mount and keys to our new Hyundai van are also missing," Miss Taylor said.

"It's a major cost for us, maybe not even so much the money, but the equipment. It's something we use every day, numerous time throughout the day."

"We need money to replace it, that's the hardest thing - we're a charity."

Miss Taylor said it was especially upsetting that one camera had been a donation from a volunteer.

"One of those cameras was an $800 camera given to us by one of our volunteers so it's devastating for us and her," she said.

"It's despicable. The RSPCA is a charity and we struggle and save to buy this equipment and it is used specifically to help us care for the animals.

"Technology is vital these days and this thief or thieves have severely hampered our efforts to re-home animals."

Miss Taylor said the gear was important for their day-to-day duties including photographing and listing dogs for adoption.

Anyone with information on the break-in can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

