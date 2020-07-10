Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Unless cruelty can be proven it’s unlikely a grazier will face legal action for allegedly killing four brumbies earlier this month.
Unless cruelty can be proven it’s unlikely a grazier will face legal action for allegedly killing four brumbies earlier this month.
Crime

RSPCA launches probe into brumby deaths

by Peter Carruthers
10th Jul 2020 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNLESS cruelty can be proven it's unlikely a Goldsborough grazier will face legal action for allegedly killing four brumbies earlier this month.

On July 2 it's alleged four brumbies, including one in foal, were shot dead toward the end of Goldsborough Valley Rd. Their rotting carcasses remain above ground prompting Biosecurity Queensland to be notified.

The landowner accused of the shooting has been questioned by animal welfare group the RSPCA during an investigation into the deaths.

A witness to the incident will also be spoken to by Cairns-based investigators, RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said.

"We are looking into it and have already started speaking to the grazier concerned," he said.

However, as the animals were allegedly killed on private land and are not afforded any state protection under the Nature Conservation Act, it's thought criminal charges would not be laid.

"It is within his rights (to kill the brumbies) but we would always hope that people would took to an alternative to killing," Mr Beatty said.

Kate Rasmussen is leading the campaign to end the killing of Goldsborough Valley brumbies, she is pictured here with locals who are pushing for action to protect the small population of wild horses. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
Kate Rasmussen is leading the campaign to end the killing of Goldsborough Valley brumbies, she is pictured here with locals who are pushing for action to protect the small population of wild horses. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Animal advocate, Kate Rasmussen had been working to protect the small population of brumbies inhabiting a narrow tract of land in the remote valley, south of Cairns.

"People are really horrified about it, they are really disgusted.

"They are a much-loved part of the valley," she said.

And horrified in the way the animals were killed. Witness to the alleged shooting Zeb Stephens said the killings were a premeditated act. "Me and my mum were swimming down at the third bridge and we heard a gunshot," he said.

"He got one to come up to him like he was going to feed it a carrot and he just shot it."

The grazier, who cannot be named for legal reasons said the wild horses had caused damage to his land.

Ms Rasmussen said this could not happen if fences were maintained and gates kept closed.

"If he was to maintain fences, a natural consequence of keeping his cattle in would be keeping the brumbies out," she said. "(Brumbies could be) competing for feed but keeping them out doesn't mean leave the gate open and shoot them."

Originally published as RSPCA launches probe into Goldsborough brumby deaths

animal cruelty brumbies wild horses

Just In

    Heaviest rain for months due

    Heaviest rain for months due
    • 10th Jul 2020 3:45 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg man loses life after tragedy at fuel station

        premium_icon Bundaberg man loses life after tragedy at fuel station

        News The man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital but sadly passed away later that day.

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        premium_icon Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        News Friends and family remember a genuine man who made a difference

        Firefighters working to control blaze

        premium_icon Firefighters working to control blaze

        News Crews from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the Department of Natural...

        • 10th Jul 2020 3:30 PM