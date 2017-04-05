RSPCA adoptions for $50 this weekend

Are you looking for a new furry addition to your family?

RSPCA Care Centres will not be able to take in any more animals until May and are holding a special sale this weekend.

On April 8 and 9, you can adopt an adult dog or cat from RSPCA Queensland Adoption Centres for just $50 - some may exclusions apply.

Caring for over 2,300 pets across the state, the RSPCA hope these precious pets find their furever homes in time for the holidays.

Can you help a long term guest finally get their second chance?

The RSPCA have dogs and cats of all ages, shapes and sizes patiently waiting.

If you can help a pet find a home, head down to the local centre on Doblo St or visit their website at www.rspcaqld.org.au/adopt