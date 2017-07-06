RSL Sub-Branch backs promise of state veterans portfolio

A DOZEN returned servicemen struggling with homelessness, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder have called on the Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch for help in the last 12 months.

President Paul Tramacchi has followed the journeys of each one.

"We've had a very good success rate and they are all, bar one or two, back on track,” he said.

But even the ones who bounce back from rock bottom need ongoing support - and Mr Tramacchi believes there are more out there than the group has reached.

The Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch has welcomed a promise by the LNP to appoint the Queensland Government's first ever dedicated veterans affairs minister if it wins the next state election, aiming to help veterans through the transition from the trenches back into life in Bundy.

The policy would include a target of increasing the number of ex-ADF personnel working in the public service, putting their military training to use.

Mr Tramacchi emphasised the sub-branch's apolitical status, but congratulated the LNP on being "the first to stand up” and put the idea forward.

"We cannot endorse separate political parties - however on this occasion we can encourage any political party to better the outcome for veterans, and that is exactly what this policy would do,” Mr Tramacchi said.

"We have been lobbying for this for a long time.”

Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch president Paul Tramacchi and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett discuss the promise of a dedicated Veterans Affairs portfolio if the LNP wins the state election. Eliza Goetze

Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington visited Bundaberg yesterday to address media on the policy, announced by LNP leader Tim Nicholls last month.

Ms Frecklington's visit, during which she met with RSL members as well as the LNP and visited local sites including the PCYC, comes amid a big win for the Bundaberg sub-branch.

The RSL Veterans' Support Centre on Takalvan St has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council, and it will include an emergency facility for displaced, distressed and homeless veterans.

"We are hopeful of a completion date of September/October 2017,” Mr Tramacchi said.

The Bundaberg region is home to about 2,500 returned servicemen, among a total of 45,000 across Queensland.

The upcoming state election is due in 2018 but is likely to be called this year.