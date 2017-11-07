News

RSL says veterans no longer excluded

Keith Pitt, Jude Bohm-Parr, Paul Collier and John Buckingham.
Keith Pitt, Jude Bohm-Parr, Paul Collier and John Buckingham.

THE ISIS RSL Sub-Branch will soon welcome more veterans through its doors after the Federal Government announced $15,586.36 in funding for a disabled access ramp under the Veteran and Community Grants program.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said it was recognition of the important work of the Isis RSL in supporting our veterans while projects like these honoured the service and sacrifice of the men and women who defend our nation.

Isis RSL Sub-Branch chairman John Buckingham said the organisation was appreciative of the grant.

"It will enable us to provide access to veterans and community members alike whom suffer with mobility problems.

"This grant means we can now build a much needed disability ramp which will allow participation for those previously excluded due to lack of access to the club's facilities, events and functions.”

Isis RSL Sub-Branch treasurer Paul Collier said it had been a long held objective of the Board to accommodate everyone in experiencing the hospitality of the Isis RSL.

"We look forward in the near future to being able to showcase the new ramp and enhanced facilities that this grant will make possible.”

Mr Pitt said local organisations and projects could make a real difference in the veteran community and ensure veterans and their families received services, support and opportunities that would allow them to continue active roles in their communities.

"I encourage ex-service and community organisations, veteran groups and private organisations that contribute to the health and welfare of the veteran community to apply for funding through the DVA Veteran and Community Grants program.”

For more information about the program or to apply visit the DVA website: www.dva.gov.au/consultation-and-grants/grants or contact your nearest DVA office on 133 254 or 1800 555 254 from regional Australia.

Topics:  disabled access federal goverment funding grant isis rsl sub-branch ramp rsl

Bundaberg News Mail

