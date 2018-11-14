RSL president resigns

Luke Taylor at a service held at the Bakers Creek Flying Fortress crash memorial earlier this year.

Luke Taylor at a service held at the Bakers Creek Flying Fortress crash memorial earlier this year. Aidan Cureton

JUST two weeks before one of the most significant dates on the nation's calendar - Remembrance Day - the Returned and Services League (RSL) Mackay Sub-Branch was left without a president.

Almost seven months after he was elected at the branch's annual meeting in March this year, Luke Taylor resigned from the leadership role.

Senior vice president Col Benson said the presidency would remain vacant for more than three months, until the general meeting in March.

Mr Benson and fellow Mackay RSL executives will be assuming the duties of the president.

The majority of the Mackay RSL's members, which numbers almost 120, have not been made aware of Mr Taylor's resignation which happened in late October.

It is expected many will officially learn of his departure when the meeting's minutes are released next week.

With a young family and working out of town, Mr Benson said Mr Taylor had chosen to resign due to "personal pressures".

Mr Taylor said he did not wish to comment on the reason for his resignation.

He did say, however, that Col Benson "... should not be speaking on my behalf."

In July, Mr Taylor told the Daily Mercury that he wanted to focus Mackay RSL's efforts on recruiting younger veterans from Australia's more recent conflicts, including Afghanistan and Iraq.

With most of the RSL's members over 50, Mr Benson said there was a cultural and technological divide impeding their ability to connect with younger veterans.

"There's a generation gap that we don't reach as much as we should," he said.

When Mr Benson was asked about the timing of the resignation, just weeks before Remembrance Day, he said Mr Taylor had given at least a month's notice.

Mr Taylor did not confirm when he submitted notice of his resignation.