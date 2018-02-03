RSL president facing vote of no confidence

MEMBERS of the Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch will move a vote of no confidence in president Paul Tramacchi with some concerned about the future of the RSL.

But some members are furious the meeting will be held on Tuesday afternoon when working members and those with young families will not be able to attend.

On Tuesday, November 21, the sub-branch administration officer received a petition signed by 28 members requesting a special general meeting to move the motion of no confidence in the president.

Division 4 councillor and ex-servicewoman Helen Blackburn was one of several members to voice their concerns about the timing of the meeting.

"I think it would be more appropriate for the meeting to be held when the majority of members can attend,” she said.

RSL life member Reg Rayner, 66, said it was highly unusual for the meeting to be held at that time.

"My complaint is if you work you can't get to the meeting and there is no other way to put forward your vote,” he said.

"My wife who is also a life member can't make it because she works.

"The big thing is that it's not a fair vote in that not many people can make it.”

When asked why the meeting was being held at that time, Mr Tramacchi declined to comment instead informing the NewsMail that "covered shoes have to be worn” to the meeting.

Ex-servicewoman Helen Baldwin said her 94-year-old father and two of his mates would love to go to the meeting but would not be able to attend because they rely on Ms Baldwin for transport and for her to explain proceedings.

"None of them want to go now because I can't be there,” she said.

"I want to go to the meeting but it's at 2pm and I have school kids to pick up.

"I think it has been set for that time to deter young people, and people that work.

"I think a meeting as important as this should be held on a Sunday to give as many members as possible to be there to vote.”

RSL Queensland state president Stewart Cameron said sub-branches were governed by their members, rather than a head office, and had their own constitutions and boards, which determined when and how meetings and voting practices were carried out.

"RSL Queensland does have a protective duty to sub-branches under its constitution, while also recognising their independence,” Mr Cameron said.

"To this end, RSL Queensland's constitution provides for a separate, independent entity to ensure fair, equitable practices and policies are maintained across the organisation.”

The meeting will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, February 6, at the RSL's Veterans Support Centre at 71 Takalvan St, Bundaberg.