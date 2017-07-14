23°
RSL president defends branch against claims of turmoil

14th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
INFIGHTING: Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch president Paul Tramacchi has defended the club.
INFIGHTING: Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch president Paul Tramacchi has defended the club. Mike Knott BUN020617RSL1

CLAIMS the Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch is in turmoil have been rejected by president Paul Tramacchi.

Member Tom Bradbury said the resignations of three of the four executive recently concerned him, and he is now calling for a general meeting.

"I believe the vice-president, secretary and treasurer along with another management-committee member resigned around the 24th June,” Mr Bradbury said.

"Perhaps it may be due to the purchase of the $1m-plus building in Takalvan St without consulting the members first.

"Could it be at least two unsuccessful attempts to remove the (now) Services Club as tenant from the building?”

Mr Bradbury also claimed Mr Tramacchi was the driving force behind the "RSL” club being forced to change its name to "Services” club, no longer allowing it to be an "RSL” club.

"The old diggers would be rolling in their graves,” he said.

He is calling for a general meeting of members to give them all the opportunity to set the future direction of the local sub-branch.

Mr Tramacchi said the claims were off the mark and the board resignations were not out of the ordinary.

He said the treasurer had verbally resigned two weeks earlier but formalised that resignation on June 23 due to serious health issues.

"He elected to coincide with other resignations for administrative convenience,” Mr Tramacchi said.

The other three (director, secretary and deputy president) resigned due to personal reasons, according to Mr Tramacchi.

"They all received a genuine letter of appreciation for their valuable service and the board now consists of nine directors, including three recently appointed in accordance with our constitution,” Mr Tramacchi said.

He said the purchase of the premises, known as Veterans Support Centre, was fully approved by members as well as district and state branches.

He also dismissed claims of the RSL wanting to oust the club as tenants and the reason for the change of name.

"If the RSL wanted to evict the club we would not have renewed a 10-year lease about two years ago,” Mr Tramacchi said.

"Our information is that ASIC forced the club to register a suitable legal business name due to a long period of breaching ASIC statutory laws.

"The RSL premises sat on a Queensland Government (Deed of Grant in Trust) tenure and was freeholded (and paid for) by the Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch with the full approval of all stakeholders.

"Finally, the club's new constitution (approved November 2016) shows that they are far from being an RSL Club in any way.

"However the club is a tenant of the Bundaberg RSL premises in Quay St with a legal lease due to expire in 2024.”

Mr Tramacchi also defended claims made in a letter published in the NewsMail on July 11 by John Wilson.

Mr Wilson pointed out Mr Tramacchi had not recognised returned servicewomen in a NewsMail article published on Friday, July 7.

The NewsMail confirms Mr Tramacchi did recognise returned servicewomen on the day.

The NewsMail omitted to include it in the article.

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg rsl sub-branch bundaberg services club

