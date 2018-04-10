RSL orders Bundy sub branch to hold postponed AGM

THE RSL Bundaberg Sub-Branch has been directed to hold its Annual General Meeting, which will be held this Sunday.

The direction comes from the RSL Queensland Branch and follows ongoing internal tensions and allegations of unrest within the Bundaberg Sub-Branch.

In a letter obtained by the NewsMail, the company secretary of the Queensland branch ordered the AGM to be held within 21 days of receipt of March 23 correspondence.

"In the event of non-compliance with this directive, the Board of the Returned & Services Leagues of Australia (Queensland branch) will remove the charter of the Bundaberg RSL sub branch," the letter says.

The secretary also denied a request from the Bundaberg RSL sub branch for an investigation into the branch's board.

The NewsMail understands the AGM was previously scheduled to be held on March 18.

This meeting did not go ahead.

Members were advised late last month the AGM would proceed on Sunday, with the nomination period reopened and extended until 2pm yesterday.

Previously the NewsMail has reported on a vote of no confidence in the sub branch's current president Paul Tramacchi.

Despite this, Mr Tramacchi maintained the board was far from in turmoil.

However, he was bound from further public comment by RSL Queensland by-laws.

These are the same by-laws that some branch members were reprimanded over after speaking out publicly.

Mr Tramacchi yesterday maintained he had no comment, again citing the by-law.

In February a number of Bundaberg Sub-Branch members called for the immediate resignation of Mr Tramacchi after the motion of no confidence was upheld.

More than 100 veterans attended the meeting at the RSL Veterans Support Centre.

Sixty-seven members voted in favour of the motion of no confidence in the president with 47 voting against.

Sunday's AGM will be held from 9am at Coral Sea function room, upstairs in the RSL Building, Quay St.

The meeting will include the election of a number of office bearer positions, namely the secretary, treasurer and up to six committee members.

Other items on the agenda also include the president's, treasurer's and audit reports.