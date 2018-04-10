Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch president Paul Tramacchi.
Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch president Paul Tramacchi. Eliza Goetze
News

RSL orders Bundy sub branch to hold postponed AGM

Carolyn Booth
by
10th Apr 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM

THE RSL Bundaberg Sub-Branch has been directed to hold its Annual General Meeting, which will be held this Sunday.

The direction comes from the RSL Queensland Branch and follows ongoing internal tensions and allegations of unrest within the Bundaberg Sub-Branch.

In a letter obtained by the NewsMail, the company secretary of the Queensland branch ordered the AGM to be held within 21 days of receipt of March 23 correspondence.

"In the event of non-compliance with this directive, the Board of the Returned & Services Leagues of Australia (Queensland branch) will remove the charter of the Bundaberg RSL sub branch," the letter says.

The secretary also denied a request from the Bundaberg RSL sub branch for an investigation into the branch's board.

The NewsMail understands the AGM was previously scheduled to be held on March 18.

This meeting did not go ahead.

Members were advised late last month the AGM would proceed on Sunday, with the nomination period reopened and extended until 2pm yesterday.

Previously the NewsMail has reported on a vote of no confidence in the sub branch's current president Paul Tramacchi.

Despite this, Mr Tramacchi maintained the board was far from in turmoil.

However, he was bound from further public comment by RSL Queensland by-laws.

These are the same by-laws that some branch members were reprimanded over after speaking out publicly.

Mr Tramacchi yesterday maintained he had no comment, again citing the by-law.

In February a number of Bundaberg Sub-Branch members called for the immediate resignation of Mr Tramacchi after the motion of no confidence was upheld.

More than 100 veterans attended the meeting at the RSL Veterans Support Centre.

Sixty-seven members voted in favour of the motion of no confidence in the president with 47 voting against.

Sunday's AGM will be held from 9am at Coral Sea function room, upstairs in the RSL Building, Quay St.

The meeting will include the election of a number of office bearer positions, namely the secretary, treasurer and up to six committee members.

Other items on the agenda also include the president's, treasurer's and audit reports.

annual general meeting bundaberg rsl sub-branch paul tramacchi rsl
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Woman suing council for $1.2m over monorail fall

    Woman suing council for $1.2m over monorail fall

    News SHE claims she was left permanently injured after a fall from a piece of play equipment and is suing the council and a contractor for more than $1.2 million.

    • 10th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    CLUB ON ITS KNEES: Gin Gin could be out of NDRL

    CLUB ON ITS KNEES: Gin Gin could be out of NDRL

    Rugby League Team well short on player numbers

    • 10th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Ethel, 102, says ditch the drink for long life

    Ethel, 102, says ditch the drink for long life

    Lifestyle Resident remembers riding shetland pony three miles to school

    • 10th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Put egos aside says KAP

    LETTERS: Put egos aside says KAP

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 10th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners