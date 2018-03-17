RSL accusations surge

TENSIONS HIGH: RSL Bundaberg Sub Branch president Paul Tramacchi has denied the claims.

A FORMER Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch member has accused president Paul Tramacchi of bullying her out of her position.

Former RSL Bundaberg Sub-Branch deputy president Jennifer Waldron claims she resigned from her position in June last year, three months after she started the role, because of verbal bullying she received from Mr Tramacchi.

Mrs Waldron said the verbal bullying was mainly done over the phone.

"I was the first female elected into that position in 99 years,” she said.

"I submitted my resignation solely based on the behaviour of the president.”

Former Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch secretary Rudy Valzan echoed Mrs Waldron's sentiments, saying he resigned in June last year following "unacceptable behaviour of the president”.

Mr Tramacchi denied the claims.

"Neither of them showed on their official written resignation any reason for resignation,” he said.

Element Arts co-founder Janette Young said she pulled out six months before the 1 in 100 exhibit in 2015 held to honour 100 Bundaberg servicemen and women because she found Mr Tramacchi's "attitude and behaviour untenable”.

"I didn't feel comfortable in that relationship,” she said.

Mr Tramacchi denied the allegations, saying he had almost nothing to do with Ms Young and he was not on the sub-committee dealing with the exhibition.

"I spoke to her a few times,” he said.

Mrs Waldron said she chose to speak out after some Bundaberg RSL members had received a show cause letter for talking to the media about issues surrounding the club.

The Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch held a closed meeting on Tuesday, February 6, at the RSL's Veterans Support Centre, where members moved a motion of no confidence in president Mr Tramacchi.

The vote of no confidence passed 67 to 47.

In the lead-up to the meeting, several RSL members spoke to the NewsMail frustrated that the meeting was being held during business hours when working members and those with young families would struggle to attend.

The members who spoke to the NewsMail have received show cause letters to attend a disciplinary hearing on March 15 to explain why they spoke to the media in contravention of Queensland RSL state bylaw 13.

"I have been counselling some of my people that are shaken to the core over the show cause letters they have received,” Mrs Waldron said.

"The RSL has a duty of care to its members.”

Mrs Waldron said the letters were an overreaction.

"There's been no telephone call to say perhaps you shouldn't have done this,” she said.

"It has been a sledgehammer approach.”

The next annual general meeting for the RSL is scheduled for tomorrow.