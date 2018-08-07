Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
No. 90 Evans St in Rozelle sold for $4.1 million.
No. 90 Evans St in Rozelle sold for $4.1 million.
Property

Mammoth $4.1m sale equals top price

by Owen Roberts
7th Aug 2018 6:46 AM

A THREE-bedroom house in Rozelle has sold for $4.1 million to equal the highest ever house sale in the suburb.

The luxury home at 90 Evans St is just 18 years old and was on the market for three weeks, with 89 groups through.

There were several strong offers received, as selling agent Thomas Skelly of Savills Gordon issued 10 contracts.

A look inside the luxury home.
A look inside the luxury home.

"It is very different and unusual - there is nothing else like it," he said.

"It was well ahead of its time when built."

A local family were quickest to act, viewing the home twice before submitting the winning offer.

The sale equals the record for a house in Rozelle, which was set earlier this year when a waterfront home at 23 Margaret St also sold for $4.1 million.

A family were the buyers.
A family were the buyers.

The top sale ever recorded in the suburb is $4.5 million, which was achieved in 2015 through the sale of a four-bedroom penthouse at Wulumay Close.

Built in 2000, the house is spread across three levels and has around 465sqm of total space.

Features include underfloor heating, three verandas and an atrium with remote controlled blades to adjust sunlight levels.

The property had nearly 465sqm of total space across three levels.
The property had nearly 465sqm of total space across three levels.

House prices in Rozelle have dropped by 2.9 per cent to April, according to CoreLogic data, making the sale even more impressive.

The last time the property changed hands was in November 1996 when it sold for $370,000.

Related Items

Show More
property real estate rozelle sydney

Top Stories

    Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    premium_icon Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    Crime A MUM and her daughter are accused of using Facebook, RSVP and Gumtree to trick people into handing over their hard-earned money.

    Financial Planner goes pro bono for struggling farmers

    premium_icon Financial Planner goes pro bono for struggling farmers

    News Financial planning free of charge for those who need it most

    NATIONAL REPORT: Bundy property market on the rise

    premium_icon NATIONAL REPORT: Bundy property market on the rise

    News These suburbs are Bundaberg's top-ranking for real estate

    Shocking numbers: Bundaberg's indigenous child abuse shame

    premium_icon Shocking numbers: Bundaberg's indigenous child abuse shame

    News Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the issue has to stop

    Local Partners