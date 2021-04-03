Royals step out after Harry and Meghan scandal

The Queen and Prince Charles have appeared together publicly for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial Oprah interview.

Her Majesty, 94, has been confidently stepping out after her second coronavirus jab.

She was photographed maskless for the second time in a week, as Britain's successful vaccine rollout has reached 31 million people, with cases plunging to levels not seen since September.

The Queen and Prince Charles, 72, were photographed near Prince Harry's former home Frogmore Cottage, which he paid almost $5 million to renovate, only to decamp to the United States.

Her Majesty and Prince Charles have been meeting regularly despite the pandemic but this was the first time a photograph has been released.

The image of the Queen with Prince Charles shows both wearing heavy coats, as they posed by a pond and patches of daffodils in full bloom, was released to celebrate Easter.

The pair were said to have discussed the "flowers and blossoms" inside the gardens but it was expected the health of Prince Philip, 99, would have also been part of their chat.

The Duke of Edinburgh spent 28 days in hospital because of a pre-existing heart condition before he was released last month.

The Queen did her first public engagement in five months last week to honour the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Air Force.

The Queen was sharp as a tack last week when she was discussing military tactics with RAAF members, including asking if the Typhoon jets were scrambled to "chase away the Russians."

And while tensions with Prince William and Prince Charles were strained because of the claims of racism in the royal family, it was understood the Queen has been offering an olive branch to Prince Harry.

She was said to have understood the pressure that Prince Harry, which was similar to what her sister Princess Margaret had gone through as the "spare" who became sidelined as they slipped down the order to the throne.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, was seen on the beach with his dog Pula in Santa Barbara, California this week.

The 36 year old was wearing a white T-shirt and shirts, with his new life in sunny California a stark contrast to England.

Prince Harry, however, remains angry that military titles were stripped as part of Megxit.

The army veteran was proud of his two tours on the frontline in Afghanistan and his role in setting up the Invictus Games.

Former marine JJ Chalmers said that Prince Harry would continue to serve his country, even from the United States.

"Harry has made it very clear, not just in the Oprah interview but before it, that he wants to continue to serve the greater community - especially the ones he cares dearly about, including the armed forces community," Mr Chalmers told The Sun.

"He will continue to serve because he is a veteran and that's what he's doing now, albeit from a different place.

"We are taking the skills and values ingrained in us. We just don't stop serving. Our oath of allegiance doesn't end the day you take off your uniform."

Meanwhile, Prince Charles recorded a poem by Catholic priest Gerard Manley Hopkins to show support for Christians at Easter.

The recording was due to be played during a virtual service on Sunday morning at Stonyhurst College, a Catholic boarding school in Lancashire where the Victorian cleric taught.

Originally published as Royals step out after Harry, Meghan scandal