Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rum City Foods Intra Cup – Hervey Bay Royals - Kym Simms.
Rum City Foods Intra Cup – Hervey Bay Royals - Kym Simms.
Cricket

Royals ready to extend their win streak

BRENDAN BOWERS
30th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Hervey Bay Royals will be out to continue their winning run when they battle Past Highs in Bundaberg this afternoon.

After causing an upset against table leaders Brothers last weekend the Hervey Bay team want to prove that it was not a one-off result.

Past Highs sit just above the Royals and a win will go a long way to assisting the Royals in their quest for a final four position.

Match commences at 11am at Salter Oval.

Maryborough United play Norths at Newtown Oval.

United are searching for a solid result after falling over the past three rounds.

The Maryborough team last tasted victory in on November 2 and will be hoping that home ground advantage can lead to a win.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

        premium_icon Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

        News The parents of an experienced spear fisherman who vanished off the Queensland coast say there is some comfort in knowing he died doing what he loved most.

        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News Court rules in favour of Brisbane, Ipswich victims of 2011 floods

        Fires, drought and horror hot days: Bundy welcomes summer

        premium_icon Fires, drought and horror hot days: Bundy welcomes summer

        News THIS weekend marks the last day of spring and the first of summer, but the new...