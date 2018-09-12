Royals in the region: Royal visit a tourism treat

COMING SOON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming to Fraser Island in October.

FRASER ISLAND is set to get the royal treatment with the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in October.

General Manager of Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism Katherine Reid said two royal visits in one year was a treat for the tourism industry.

"It is very exciting to hear the news this morning that Prince Harry and Meghan will be visiting Fraser Island next month,” Ms Reid said.

His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle will be touching down in the region on Monday, October 22 as part of their visits to Fiji, New Zealand, Kingdom of Tonga and Australia.

Ms Reid said the royal visit would be the ideal time to showcase the Bundaberg region's finest.

"We will certainly be jumping into the conversation on our digital channels to welcome them to Queensland and to share some of the attributes of Bundaberg and the Southern Great Barrier Reef with their audience,” she said.

His Royal Highness Prince Charles paid Bundaberg a regal visit in April, and Ms Reid said the world's eyes were on Bundy.

"When His Royal Highness Prince of Wales was here in Bundaberg, we gained global media coverage for the region and saw a remarkable boost in our digital traffic from the UK, which we will be hoping to do again this time round,” she said.

We congratulate our neighbours on the Fraser Coast for securing the visit.”