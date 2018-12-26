Kate, Meghan meet amid rumours of feud

(L-R) Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service. Picture: Paul Ellis / AFP

(L-R) Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service. Picture: Paul Ellis / AFP

MEMBERS of the royal family gathered for the annual Christmas morning church service at Sandringham overnight.

Now, to some of you, the news that a bunch of stuffy Brits went to church will seem mundane.

Others will understand that poring over photos of these people, critiquing their fashion and relentlessly scrutinising their every expression like they're extravagantly dressed zoo animals, is a time-honoured Christmas tradition that brings joy to millions around the world.

Obsessive royal watching is a sport, like cricket. And this is the Boxing Day Test.

This year the event brought William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together amid persistent rumours of a simmering feud between the two duchesses.

If, like me, you haven't been paying attention to such things, here is a quick crash course.

An explosive story in the UK Telegraph last month claimed Meghan and Kate's relationship fractured shortly before the former's wedding to Harry.

Camilla Tominey, a respected royal correspondent, reported Meghan left Kate "in tears" after an argument over bridesmaid dresses.

A steady stream of leaks has also fed the rumours of a feud.

"Kate and Meghan are very different people. They don't really get on," one source told the Daily Mail, for example.

And experts cited tension between the pair as a factor in the decision for Harry and Meghan to move away from Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live, and take up residence in Frogmore Cottage.

Incidentally, the property was the venue for the couple's private wedding party, and is going to be turned into a luxury home with 10 bedrooms and a yoga studio, so perhaps cottage is not the right word.

There were no signs of dislike today, however, as Kate and Meghan strode side-by-side, smiling, in front of the cameras at Sandringham.

“Oh look, more cameras, how delightful.” Picture: Getty

At this point in the "here are some photos of Kate and Meghan, write some words to go with them" genre of reporting, I am supposed to describe what the duchesses were wearing.

Meghan showed up in a navy blue ensemble, topped off with something called a "powder box bag", designed by Victoria Beckham, which costs about $2100. Seems reasonable.

More knowledgable fashion critics than I - hard to imagine, I know - described this look as Meghan "bringing her own touch to holiday style".

Kate wore some sort of hybrid between a coat and a dress, with a velvet collar and sleeves. It was red.

Her outfit was apparently reminiscent of "forties era style". The Daily Beast called it a "formal, mature and traditional look".

Are we doing the boys as well? Harry wore a shirt, tie and coat, while William really shook things up by donning a scarf.

But as usual, the Queen showed everyone else up. No one else could pull off this feather hat.

There were two conspicuous absences from the event, with Prince Philip and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, missing.

“Yes, I too enjoy humour.” Picture: AP

Buckingham Palace quashed any fears about the 97-year-old Philip, saying he was "in good health". Camilla pulled out of an appearance at the Olympia Horse Show last week with a heavy cold, and is believed to still be recovering.

The rest of the royals were greeted by hundreds of people who turned out to see them in person, despite the brisk conditions.

Many of the well-wishers brought bouquets of flowers or wore Santa hats.

Harry: “Ngyargh yargh?” Picture: AP