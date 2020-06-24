Royal visits to Bundaberg through the years

Jay Fielding Full Profile Login to follow

BUNDABERG has been a popular destination for the members of the royal family throughout history.

The most historic was by the Queen, who visited the city with husband Prince Phillip in 1954, just two years after she was crowned.

Her son, Prince Charles, has visited the Rum City twice, in 1994 and 2018.

Hi son, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan, toured Fraser Island later that year.

Princess Anne visited Childers in 2000 after the Palace backpacker fire.

The Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, visited Bundy in 1959.