Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon Royal visits to Bundaberg through the years

Elisha Croucher: Taj and Zavier absolutely adore each other.

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Bundy siblings who are best friends

Emma Logue: I took this one at Camp Gregory Veterans Retreat a while back, which is just down the road from Woodgate.

News premium_icon 10 reader photos to brighten your morning

News

News premium_icon 45 TORNADO PHOTOS: The impact, the destruction, the...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Mother's Day at East Shores

News

News premium_icon FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Readers share the things that make them...

News

News premium_icon 30 PHOTOS: How Bundy celebrated Easter

News

News premium_icon Seven people police want to speak to

News

News premium_icon Reader pics in sunny shades of yellow

News

News premium_icon YOUR PHOTOS: Images in shades of orange

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

Maroondan State School Prep: Amelia, Anna, Shyanne, Bear, Mason, Hazel, Emily and Tatum.

News premium_icon 70+ IMAGES: Magic of childhood captured in 2020 Prep...

News

News premium_icon BUMPER GALLERY: Bundaberg in 60 photos

Bundy people are arty and crafty.

News premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Bundy readers share their craft...

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: Five people police want to speak to

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gin Gin pig races prove a hit

News

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Action from the Bundy Colour Frenzy

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon 101 DOGS: Bumper gallery of Bundy's cute pooches

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

Robert Coghlan: Elliott River, taken on Sunday.

Community premium_icon Readers share cute photos from around the region

News

News premium_icon OUT & ABOUT: Photos from the first race day of...

News

News premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Check out this gallery of crazily cute...

Parenting

Parenting premium_icon 30 PHOTOS: Bundaberg kids go back to school

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

Royal visits to Bundaberg through the years

by
24th Jun 2020 8:47 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG has been a popular destination for the members of the royal family throughout history.

The most historic was by the Queen, who visited the city with husband Prince Phillip in 1954, just two years after she was crowned.

Her son, Prince Charles, has visited the Rum City twice, in 1994 and 2018.

Hi son, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan, toured Fraser Island later that year.

Princess Anne visited Childers in 2000 after the Palace backpacker fire.

The Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, visited Bundy in 1959.

local history royal family
Bundaberg News Mail