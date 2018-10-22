Where you can wave to Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan meet some young children at the Invictus Games yesterday. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

THERE is still hope for the throngs of royal fans expected to make their way to Fraser ­Island today that they will catch a glimpse of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Disappointed Queenslanders were shocked by news yesterday that the newest royal would travel to the world's largest sand island, but only as a tourist.

A spokeswoman from the Department of the Prime Minister confirmed to The Courier-Mail that Ms Markle would leave her husband Prince Harry to shoulder the planned engagements alone due to rough terrain.

However, speculation is rife that she may still meet the public on Kingfisher Jetty at the end of the day.

Late yesterday, the spokeswoman said she was "unsure" about whether the Duchess would take part.

Kensington Palace confirmed earlier this week the couple was expecting their first child. It's understood the Duchess has not been suffering morning sickness, but has been tired after a gruelling schedule.

The Duke of Sussex attended the cycling at the Invictus Games alone yesterday morning after a late finish at the opening ceremony the previous night.

Harry is reported to have told participants at the games that his wife was not unwell, but was feeling tired.

The UK's unofficial royal couple, David and Victoria Beckham, also arrived in Sydney yesterday for the games.

Harry and Meghan will touch down in Queensland today as part of their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Police officers on Kingfisher Bay Jetty prepare for Prince Harry's royal visit to Fraser Island. Picture: Lachie Millard

The planned schedule includes a traditional Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony and unveiling a plaque for the dedication of the Forests of K'gari to the QCC.

The Duke and Duchess were then scheduled to visit Lake McKenzie before hitting the beach.

Their Royal Highnesses will then travel to Kingfisher Bay by boat, where the visit will conclude with a walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty.

Tickets to cross to Kingfisher Bay have sold out for today and roads across the ­island have been closed as ­security is increased for the royal couple.

While there is no official lockdown, all roads to Wanggoolba Creek, Central Station, Pile Valley, Lake McKenzie and McKenzies Jetty will be closed, National Parks and Wildlife say.

Police and rangers will patrol the roads, and parking on the sides has been prohibited.

Hervey Bay's possibly ­biggest royal fan - whose home includes a vast collection of royal memorabilia - Julieanne Reid said the royal family had made the right call not putting Meghan on the rough sand tracks across the island.

Prince Harry declines to sign some budgie smugglers at the Invictus Games yesterday. Picture: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito

"It's a shame, but they've made the right call - mums and bubs come first," Ms Reid, who will travel to the island with her daughters Lily, 19, and Ebony, 17, said.

"I wouldn't put a pregnant woman over the Fraser roads."

Already on Fraser for a holiday, the Thomas family said they'd definitely be adding seeing Harry to their trip. The Brisbane family - dad ­Andrew, mum Anita and Tyson, 2, and Jackson, 1, also had a tip for the royals to visit Lake McKenzie or Lake Wabby on their trip.

While Meghan's official role on Fraser may take a back seat, it's still full steam ahead for a new Queensland tourism campaign that has just launched in the UK.

The four-week "Where is Fraser Island" campaign is expected to be viewed by more than 6,000,000 Brits alone, with plans to hit other markets through Queensland Trade's commissioners.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Fraser's iconic images would be showcased in strategic locations throughout the UK.

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones said it was the best international exposure for the destination in years.