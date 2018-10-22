Why Meghan is scaling back her tour commitments

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Sydney Harbour during day two of the Invictus Games. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

THE pregnant Duchess of Sussex is scaling back some of her engagements for the next couple of days as she and Prince Harry head into the second week of their 16-day tour.

Meghan took a break on Sunday morning after a late night at the Invictus Games opening in Sydney, leaving Harry to step out solo for the first time.

Harry is reported to have told participants at the games that his wife was not unwell but was feeling tired.

Weariness and exhaustion are very common in pregnancy, especially in the first few months.

On top of that, Meghan has been suffering from severe jet lag and has reportedly been waking up before dawn and doing yoga when she couldn't sleep.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is cutting back her engagement as she deals with fatigue. Picture: Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The royal couple have had a packed schedule since starting their visit last Tuesday, including long days in Dubbo and Melbourne.

Their whirlwind tour of the Victorian capital included a reception at Government House, lunch at a social enterprise cafe, a primary school visit and a tram ride to South Melbourne beach.

The couple are due to fly to Fraser Island this morning before heading to Tonga and Fiji.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan attend a lunchtime reception hosted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Invictus Games competitors, their family and friends. Picture: AP

However, Meghan's participation on Fraser Island is up in the air.

The Duchess will travel to Fraser Island but will reportedly not take part in any official engagements.

Kensington Palace said the couple decided to cut back Meghan's schedule before their visit to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

"After a busy program, the Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back the duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half of the tour."

Prince Harry officially opened the Invictus Games at the Opera House on Saturday night after a wild electrical storm delayed proceedings by more than an hour. After skipping the cycling events on Sunday morning, Meghan joined Harry at the prime minister's Invictus lunchtime reception.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, wife Jenny and his daughters Lily and Abbey met the royal couple.

The prince spotted a familiar face in the crowd and asked powerlifter Tyronne Gawthorne, 36, if he had a new tattoo since they met at last year's Invictus Games in Toronto.

The former infantryman lifted his shirt and showed Harry the new ink on his back.

"He wanted to see if I had any new ones. I told him it is a traditional Samoan tattoo," the East Timor and Afghanistan veteran said.

Prince Harry lovingly rubbed his wife's back as they moved through the crowd. He was dressed casually in a grey jacket and blue shirt, while Meghan sported a black turtleneck jumper by Australian company Wolford, tight black jeans by Outland and a blazer by L'agence.

Among their new friends was Angel the special needs dog and the children from the Kookaburra Kids Foundation, who gave the couple two stuffed kookaburra toys for their baby.

"Harry asked us which of our parents are in the military so we put our hands up," said Lincoln, 8, who was with his brothers Lachlan, 10, and Charlie, 6. "I said our mum's in the military. I don't know what she does but she is a major." After visiting Fiji and Tonga, the royal couple will return to Sydney on Friday night for the final days of the games then visit New Zealand.