ROYAL SUPPORT: Prince Charles's kind words for fire victims

Prince Charles, pictured in Bundaberg earlier this year, has sent a message of support to our fire victims. Contributed

FOLLOWING The Queen's message on Tuesday to bushfire victims, Prince Charles has also given his support to Queensland.

A message was sent to the state's vice-regal representative, Governor Paul de Jersey.

It seems our region hit a soft spot for the Prince when he visited Bundaberg in Aprl.

"Having visited Queensland in April, my wife and I are so deeply saddened to hear how the catastrophic bushfires are affecting so many people, particularly under continued drought and heatwave conditions,” the Prince said.

"Our most heartfelt sympathy goes out to all those forced to evacuate, and who have suffered so much as a result of these terrible fires.

"We also want to extend our particular gratitude to the fire departments, emergency personnel, government officials and volunteers who came together from across the country to help their fellow Australians in their time of need.”

He and Camilla were in Queensland for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on the Gold Coast.

The Prince of Wales also extended his gratitude to the emergency services on the front line fighting the bushfires.

"It is a true reflection of the indomitable Australian spirit that we have so long admired,” The Prince said.

He concluded by sending his thoughts to the people affected by the fires.

"Our special thoughts and prayers are with all Queenslanders at these most challenging and anxious of times,” he said.

Earlier this week Her Majesty The Queen also sent a message of support to Queenslanders affected by the ongoing bushfire emergency.

"Prince Philip and I are saddened to hear of the unprecedented fires impacting so many people in Queensland,” the Queen said.

"I pay tribute to the commitment and dedication of the firefighters, other emergency services personnel, and the volunteers who are working tirelessly to contain the fires.

"In true Australian spirit, it is heartening to know other States and Territories are working alongside Queensland in support of the relief effort.”