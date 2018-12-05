Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prince Charles, pictured in Bundaberg earlier this year, has sent a message of support to our fire victims.
Prince Charles, pictured in Bundaberg earlier this year, has sent a message of support to our fire victims. Contributed
Weather

ROYAL SUPPORT: Prince Charles's kind words for fire victims

5th Dec 2018 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING The Queen's message on Tuesday to bushfire victims, Prince Charles has also given his support to Queensland.

A message was sent to the state's vice-regal representative, Governor Paul de Jersey.

It seems our region hit a soft spot for the Prince when he visited Bundaberg in Aprl.

"Having visited Queensland in April, my wife and I are so deeply saddened to hear how the catastrophic bushfires are affecting so many people, particularly under continued drought and heatwave conditions,” the Prince said.

"Our most heartfelt sympathy goes out to all those forced to evacuate, and who have suffered so much as a result of these terrible fires.

"We also want to extend our particular gratitude to the fire departments, emergency personnel, government officials and volunteers who came together from across the country to help their fellow Australians in their time of need.”

He and Camilla were in Queensland for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on the Gold Coast.

The Prince of Wales also extended his gratitude to the emergency services on the front line fighting the bushfires.

"It is a true reflection of the indomitable Australian spirit that we have so long admired,” The Prince said.

He concluded by sending his thoughts to the people affected by the fires.

"Our special thoughts and prayers are with all Queenslanders at these most challenging and anxious of times,” he said.

Earlier this week Her Majesty The Queen also sent a message of support to Queenslanders affected by the ongoing bushfire emergency.

"Prince Philip and I are saddened to hear of the unprecedented fires impacting so many people in Queensland,” the Queen said.

"I pay tribute to the commitment and dedication of the firefighters, other emergency services personnel, and the volunteers who are working tirelessly to contain the fires.

"In true Australian spirit, it is heartening to know other States and Territories are working alongside Queensland in support of the relief effort.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Charges dropped against captain at helm of abandoned vessel

    premium_icon Charges dropped against captain at helm of abandoned vessel

    News TWO years since the Spirit of 1770 maritime disaster, a court has confirmed the captain did everything he could to ensure the safety of 46 passengers.

    Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

    premium_icon Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

    Weather All bushfires in the region are now contained

    Hero navy veteran faces court after suicide attempt

    premium_icon Hero navy veteran faces court after suicide attempt

    Crime Veteran spends his time helping others beat their mental demons

    Local Partners