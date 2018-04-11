Royal nod to castle restoration

DURING the Prince of Wales' visit to Queensland, Bundaberg man Grant Maclean fulfilled his wish of speaking to His Royal Highness.

He'd hope to discuss the important restoration work Clan Maclean was undertaking at Duart Castle to repair water damage.

Mr Maclean, senior vice president of Clan Maclean in Australia Association and vice president of Clan Maclean International Association, said the castle was not only a place of significant family history but also somewhere Prince Charles visited a couple of times as a boy.

"As he moved about the guests I managed to speak with him about his visit to the Bundaberg Rum Distillery 24 years ago and asked if he recognised the young man in the photo from that time that I had stored on my phone?” he said.

With the aid of a 'Save Duart Castle' brochure and Duart Castle Guardian badge the topic of conversation moved onto the Appeal.

He said the Prince Charles expressed concern that the castle needed saving as he said he had enjoyed visiting there a couple of times as a boy.

"I advised that with support from worldwide fundraising a major restoration project was underway,” Mr Maclean said.

"He appeared impressed that was happening and said the 'Macleans' would have the determination to get the job done.”

For more details or to donate visit https://bit.ly/2bT0TYZ.