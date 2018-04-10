ROYAL ICING: Bundy woman's secret cake for Prince Charles

ROYAL DESSERT: The book cake for Prince Charles made by Linda and Ian Orpin from Special Occasion Cakes and Supplies.

LINDA Orpin has been creating beautiful and delicious cakes for more than 10 years but never has she taken an order for a prince.

The Bundaberg cake maker and her husband Ian recently had the honour of creating a mud cake masterpiece for Prince Charles for his arrival in Bundaberg as part of his Commonwealth Games tour last week.

The couple, who run their cake business Special Occasion Cakes and Supplies, said the momentous occasion had come about after they received a mysterious email for a slab cake order.

"I was checking my emails and there was an email from someone wanting a slab cake to do with turtles," Mrs Orpin said.

"I got a phone call about it the next day from the Premier's department asking me to keep everything confidential.

"I was told his Royal Highness was coming to town and a cake was needed."

Mrs Orpin said the request left her speechless.

"I have never had anything like that happen before," she said.

"When I got the phone call I was blown away. I was in tears."

The couple said they dropped everything to start designing the cake, which needed to be made in a two week time-frame.

The turtle-themed cake was unveiled to the Prince at Mon Repos Conservation Park, celebrating 50 years of turtle research.

"For the design we decided to go with a book cake because we thought that would work best and we got the rights from Disney to use the images," Mrs Orpin said.

"Everything was made from icing and sugar, it was all completely edible including the shells and coral."

Mrs Orpin said the cake was delivered to the Prince which he cut not once, but twice.

"The fact that the Prince cut the cake, both sides of the cake, it means the world," she said.