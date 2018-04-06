ROYAL BONANZA: Prince's visit to boost our economy

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid says the Prince's visit will bring tourism to our region.

TODAY'S royal visit by Prince Charles is set to do more for Bundaberg than many in the community may realise.

The visit provides the Rum City global attention and an opportunity to show the rest of the world what our community has to offer.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid spoke about what the visit means.

"It's impossible to put a dollar value on the visit from His Royal Highness at this stage, but we do know that the Prince of Wales visiting Bundaberg will generate domestic and international media interest,” Ms Reid said.

"It puts the international spotlight on Bundaberg, our rum experience, our passionate community and of course the turtles.”

In regards to helping us stay on the map, the tourism board are in talks about labelling the Rum City as a holiday destination for UK residents.

"BNBT and our proactive tourism industry are also working hard to create some royal flavoured holiday packages that are targeting the UK market with the hope that we will convert interest created from the visit into people booking holidays to experience Bundaberg and the Southern Great Barrier Reef for themselves, just like the Prince has,” she said.

The prince last visited the region in 1994 and a lot has changed since that time.

Bundaberg Rum went global taking out the best in the world two years in a row.

And that's just one reason why the Prince will stop in for a community barbecue at the distillery today.

While Prince Charles is in the region he will meet with the key representatives of the Low Glow collaboration to learn the ways in which the Bundaberg community is driving conservation efforts.

The Prince's Trust had been working with the local community to activate the Low Glow: Lights Out, Turtles About collaboration, designed to help protect Bundaberg's endangered sea turtles.

The prince will not only put Bundaberg in view of the world, again, but help conserve the environment for generations to come.