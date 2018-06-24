Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dean Bourne is the man behind Roy Orbison reborn.
Dean Bourne is the man behind Roy Orbison reborn. Contributed.
Music

Relive the sound: Roy Orbison tribute coming to Bundy

24th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

BIT of a Roy Orbison fan?

You're in luck, Ben Maiorana Entertainment presents Roy Orbison Reborn starring internationally renowned Dean Bourne at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on June 30.

Relive the sound, the voice and all the magical hits of Music Legend Roy Orbison in an International Tribute production.

Orbison was the great voice behind the likes of songs like Oh Pretty Woman.

The show kicks off at 8pm, tickets are $69.90 for adults and $64.90 for pensioners.

For more details head to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre's Facebook page or www.moncrieff-bundaberg. com.au for tickets.

music roy orbison tribute
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Labor tight-lipped on potential Hinkler candiate

    premium_icon Labor tight-lipped on potential Hinkler candiate

    Politics A FEDERAL election is in the air for next year, but so far the front is quiet with Labor keeping tight-lipped on a potential challenger to MP Keith Pitt.

    Pitt announces job program for Wide Bay

    premium_icon Pitt announces job program for Wide Bay

    Politics MP says Hinkler will benefit from scheme

    Wide Bay's $375K funding boost

    premium_icon Wide Bay's $375K funding boost

    Politics Better Partnerships Project lands Wide Bay Burnett a huge boost

    Local Partners