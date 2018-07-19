ROWING TO WIN: St Luke's rowers head south after Central Queensland success

WINNERS: St Luke's Joseph Black, Montanna Clark, Tobias Reynolds and Bryce Klaasen (seated), Mercedes Thomas, Dayne Mortimer, Phoebe Ellem, Charlie Wyeth, Logan Marcus, Dylan Wick, William Felesina, Aiden Davidson and Sam Klotz (standing) all had success at the recent Central Queensland regatta. Not pictured are Georgia Weston, Sienna Clark, Cameron Macpherson, Bailey Thorne, Lauchlan Wyeth, Murray Macpherson, Stirling Thomas, Arianna Walters, Annie Ellem and Zac Freeman.

ROWING: Just like The Who song these kids at St Luke's Anglican School are all right.

The school is sending six athletes to the South Queensland schools regatta in Wyaralong this weekend after recent success at the Central Queensland regatta in Bucca last month.

St Luke's won four gold medals at the event with a host of others winning silver and bronze as the school showcased its power.

The highlight of the meet was Aiden Davidson who won gold in the under-15 single event out of a field of 24 students.

"It was very pleasing due to the fact that I've been training a lot and the past performances led up to this,” he said.

"There was three heats in my division and that led up to the final.

"Our day panned out pretty luckily. "We mainly just put our effort in to make the final and save the energy for the final and then put all that we could in it.”

Davidson will now compete in the same event this weekend at South Queensland, looking for the same success.

"I'm going to put all I've got into it because there are heats, semis and finals,” he said.

"I'll also be using strategy to pace myself out for those three races and making sure I put in my best effort.

Davidson also won silver with Sam Klotz at the CQ regatta after Klotz won silver in the under-14 single scull event out of 23 competitors.

He won't compete at the SQ titles this weekend but is competing in the upcoming state titles.

"At the moment I'm training for it (states),” Klotz said.

"I'm trying to get my endurance up, which I'm lacking at the moment.

Davidson will be joined at the titles by fellow St Luke's rowers Georgia Weston, Phoebe Ellem, Meredith Thomas and Joseph Black.

Weston, who won silver in U16 singles and got medals in two other events at the CQ regatta, heads into the SQ event as a defending champion.

She won in the single scull at the U15 event last year.

"I'm hoping to win,” she said.

"I'm competing in the double and single at the event.”

Black, who is also the school rowing captain, said the achievement of all rowers was great for St Luke's.

"To see Bundaberg perform well is good,” he said.

"They do a lot of training and they work really hard.

"To see them get the results they deserve is a special feeling.”

Black will be competing in the singles and double scull in open boys with Ryan Barber from Shalom College.

There is also one other student from Bundaberg competing with Harry Routh from Bundaberg State High School involved.

The regatta starts Saturday.