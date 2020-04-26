Rowers on land, for now

St Luke’s Anglican School students Mercedes Thomas, Tom Dexter, Charlotte Baldry, Murray Macpherson and Declan Bertoli made up the winning team in the Head of the River last year.

ROWING: It isn’t cancelled just yet but for the first time in years there is fear that Bundy’s best school rowers won’t be able to compete in the Head of the River.

The Head of the River, like many other events, has not escaped the coronavirus pandemic and has been suspended.

It was to be held on June 13, with the first meet of two heats on May 10.

Rowing Australia and Rowing Queensland suspended all events until at least the end of June and cancelled all training sessions in the water.

No one can train on the Burnett River or Bucca.

“At this stage it is postponed,” a statement from Bundaberg Rowing Club said.

“We have no idea if it will run later or not at this point,” it said.

St Luke’s rowing coach Chris Ellem said for the sake of the children he hoped some form of regatta can be held.

“We want to try to have something for the Head of the River,” Ellem said.

“But it depends on us getting into the water.”

Ellem said if rowers could get back on the water in June it can be held later in the year.

There were two issues at play the longer the delay went on, he said.

“The majority of all schools had just done the new rowing sessions,” he said.

“For them (juniors) to be able to do a water regatta, they need at least a month of training, to learn to row in competition.”

Also, organisers needed at least two regattas to be held, like most years, to prepare students for the final Head of the River.

Finding time for all of that could be an issue if the delay went on longer, Ellem said.

He said it could result in year levels missing out or just one regatta being held.

“An indoor rowing championships, there is a possibility,” Ellem said.

“A lot of the modern ergos (rowing machines), you can link them.”

A final decision on the Head of the River could be made as early as June when the restrictions in place are looked at again.