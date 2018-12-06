Row with it: New heights for Bundy Rowing Club

ROWING AHEAD: Bundaberg Rowing Club coach Berry Brown (back left) with rowers Sabina Murchie, Elizabeth Newell, Tobias Reynolds (not competing), Emily Evans, Georgia Weston (front left), Joseph Black and Montanna Clark. Absent are Mac Russell, Daniel Webb, Emma and Demi Pressler-McHugh and Lucy Bray.

ROWING AHEAD: Bundaberg Rowing Club coach Berry Brown (back left) with rowers Sabina Murchie, Elizabeth Newell, Tobias Reynolds (not competing), Emily Evans, Georgia Weston (front left), Joseph Black and Montanna Clark. Absent are Mac Russell, Daniel Webb, Emma and Demi Pressler-McHugh and Lucy Bray. Shane Jones

ROWING: Everything is better with eight, according to the Bundaberg Rowing Club.

The club will create history next week in New Zealand when it competes at the Karapiro Christmas Regatta.

The event, held at Lake Karapiro, is one of the biggest to be held across the trans tasman with Bundaberg sending rowers to the event for the past few years.

This year the team is sending a special squad. "This year is the first year we've put a ladies eight in the water,” BRC coach Berry Brown said.

"We've never had eight (compete) and we have eight ladies this year.

"Six of those eight are either current for former St Luke's juniors so it is good to get them back together.”

Sabina Murchie, Elizabeth Newell, Emma and Demi Pressler-McHugh and the recently graduated Montanna Clark are all ex-St Luke's Anglican School students competing with Georgia Weston who is still at the school.

They are joined by Emily Evans and Lucy Bray, from Brisbane and Melbourne, who complete the team.

Evans who graduated as well has made the trip to Bundaberg a few times to train with the girls.

"It's been good just training with a good group of girls,” she said.

Murchie and Newell, who both moved to Brisbane at the start of the year, said the competition would prepare both well for next year.

"We're just going over, get some race practice,” Murchie said.

"We've got quad state titles coming up in January next year and trying to make the Queensland team.

"It's really good competition because there is everyone from New Zealand. It will be great,” Newell added.

Both will compete in singles, doubles and quad, just like Clark.

"I'm hoping to do well in my single,” she said.

"Hopefully I'll get into the A-final but I'm not sure I will get it because it is a tough field.”

Bundaberg are also sending three men to the titles with Mac Russell and Daniel Webb joining St Luke's Joseph Black.

Black will be racing in the single, double and quad scull events and said he had unfinished business at the titles.

"I got absolutely dominated (last year), so I have personal reasons why I'm going back,” he said.

"I'm hoping to at least make a semi or final. "The aim is to get as much experience as I can to continue my rowing.”

The squad will leave for New Zealand next week before the titles start on December 14.