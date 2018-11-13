ROVERS TO UNITE: Club celebrates milestone

HOCKEY HISTORY: The Rovers Hockey Club celebrate the March Past last year with Dean Wightman playing for the club (bottom right). The Rovers club started in 1928 with women (top right) playing for the club in the early years.

HOCKEY HISTORY: The Rovers Hockey Club celebrate the March Past last year with Dean Wightman playing for the club (bottom right). The Rovers club started in 1928 with women (top right) playing for the club in the early years. Mike Knott BUN250317HOCKEY9

HOCKEY: "The celebration will hopefully motivate everyone to get to 100 years for the club.”

Rovers Hockey Club branch manager David Blundell says it is important the club remembers the past as well as looking forward to making the sure the clubs keeps playing for more.

The oldest Bundaberg hockey club will celebrate its 90th birthday with a dinner at Rowers on the River on Saturday.

The club was one of the pioneers of the sport formed before the Bundaberg Hockey Association was created.

The team started in 1928 as a ladies club only when past and present female students at a high school formed the club to get the sport out of the classroom, which was where it was played at the time.

Rovers played its first matches competitive against Kenilworth over the next two years before joining the first Bundaberg competition in 1933.

The Rovers players line up for a photo in one of the earliest games for the club in the 1930s, just after the club was formed. Contributed

The rest is history with Rovers winning premierships in the women's competition and when the men were able to play at the club in the 1990s, according to Blundell.

"We have a long history and not many clubs can say that,” he said.

"We're the only founding member of the Bundaberg Hockey Association, the other two clubs are defunct.

"We'll be pointing out our history at the dinner and highlighting what we have done.”

The club has also produced Australian and Queensland players with current players Dean Whiteman and Susan Kendall both representing the club at Masters events for state and country.

MENS HOCKEY: Dean Wightman playing for Rovers against the Wallaroos. Mike Knott BUN130816HOCKEY5

But in recent times the club has struggled as others have dominated the BHA competition.

The men's team last claimed the Division 1 title in 2014 after a nine-year drought.

The women's team returned to Division 1 this year after an absence and finished third in the competition, losing to Arrows in the preliminary final.

"For us we certainly need to build more numbers for the future,” Blundell said.

"We've been working together with the BHA and their new form of governance to build the sport back up.”

But for now Blundell said the club would celebrate its history on Saturday.

"All past players will be there with a display of memorabilia as well,” he said.

"It will be a general catchup to celebrate the milestone.”

Online ticket sales for the function closed last weekend but Blundell said some are available to those interested in going.

To book, contact Blundell on 0438 717 635.