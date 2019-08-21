Rousey’s horrific on set ‘freak accident’

Ronda Rousey almost severed her finger in a shocking accident during filming for TV drama 9-1-1.

The WWE star, 32, broke and almost snapped through a tendon in her middle finger and almost fractured her ring finger.

Rousey - who works for the LA Fire Department in the show - slammed a door against her hand … but remarkably did not break character and carried on filming.

It is understood she was treated by a doctor for the gruesome slash before being taken via ambulance to a San Diego hospital, with her finger almost hanging off.

There, she had a metal plate and screw put in to treat the injury and remarkably returned to work the following day.

Rousey took to her Instagram page to explain what happened.

"So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox," she wrote.

"Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I'm used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I'm supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.

"I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There's so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn't just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox."

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE

Rousey was last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania.

The former Olympic judoka was UFC's first women's champion, successfully defending the bantamweight title six times before losing it to Holly Holm at UFC 193, her first MMA loss. She lost again in her next fight more than a year later, unsuccessfully challenging Amanda Nunes for the title.

The horrific injury is likely to keep her out of the squared circle of the WWE for a bit of time.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.