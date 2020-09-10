Roundup at the bowser for fundraiser

GENEROUS Bundaberg drivers can help support Aussie families with cancer at the bowser, as part of a week-long Coles Express and Redkite 'round up' fundraiser.

Bundaberg customers have the option to round up any purchase to the nearest dollar to help leading children's cancer charity Redkite provide fuel vouchers and essential financial and emotional support for Queensland families doing it tough with cancer.

Redkite fuel vouchers have proven a lifesaver for the Harford family, who had to travel from their home in Bundaberg to the Women's Hospital in Brisbane for lifesaving cancer treatment.

When Tania's son, Adam was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in October last year, they never envisaged that they would have to stay in Brisbane, and away from the rest of their family in Bundaberg, for nine months.

"After each round of chemotherapy, and when Adam was well enough, he was able to make the long four-and-a-half-hour drive up again with me so that he could visit his dad and sister and spend some time at home," Tania said.

"We were able to use the fuel vouchers for our trips up and down the coast. My husband and daughter were able to drive down and visit us too, which was really nice.

"After Adam received a bone-marrow transplant, he got graft-versus-host disease in his stomach, but we're still waiting for the all-clear to go home for good and should know by September."

Redkite CEO Monique Keighery said it was now more important than ever to support families who have a child with cancer.

"In the last year Redkite has supported around 460 families through their child's cancer journey here in Queensland alone. 2020 has been one of the hardest years on record for Redkite families - first with the added unimaginable impacts of the bushfires for many, and then the overwhelming and ongoing pressures of COVID-19 for all families. As if having a child with cancer wasn't already tough enough," she said.

"The need for Redkite's services has exploded and we must keep up with the growing demand because families need our essential support more than ever.

"This week, please make sure you pay a visit to one of the 143 Coles Express sites around Queensland so we can continue our vital cancer support services to families across Australia."

Coles Express Queensland State Manager Adam Pretorius said Coles Express was proud to be providing a valuable service to the community during this particularly difficult time.

"Many of our Coles Express team members have children of their own and are passionate about supporting their community as well as a charity that does so much for families whose lives have been devastated by cancer," he said.

"During these stressful times, it feels good to know that when you visit a Coles Express site this week and round up at the till, you're supporting a family and their child facing cancer."

Coles Express customers and team members have donated more than $490,000 as part of Redkite Week since 2019, with this year's fundraiser running from September 7 to 13.