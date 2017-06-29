Roundtable to improve more lives

BUNDABERG people wanting to improve the lives of the state's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community are encouraged to join the LGBTI Roundtable.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the roundtable was a great way for government agencies and LGBTI stakeholders to work together to ensure the interests of LGBTI Queenslanders were considered when developing government policies and programs.

"This is an exciting opportunity to influence change and work together to advance the interests and needs of the LGBTI community, not only here in Bundaberg but across Queensland," she said.

"As a member of the LGBTI Roundtable, you will have the opportunity to provide advice and feedback to the Queensland Government on government policies, programs and strategies that impact LGBTI Queenslanders and their families.

"In between official meetings, representatives may participate in working groups to consider specific topics and report back on progress to the Roundtable.

"I encourage any Queenslander who has experience supporting and advancing the interests of LGBTI communities to apply."

The LGBTI Roundtable will comprise 10 community members who represent the diversity of LGBTI Queenslanders, as well as representatives from key Queensland Government agencies.

The LGBTI Roundtable will meet three times per year in Brisbane, with the first Roundtable meeting to be held in the last quarter of 2017.

Representatives of the LGBTI community are encouraged to apply including:

those from a rural or remote area

young people (18 to 25 years)

persons who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

older Queenslanders (60 and over), and

people with disability.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/2slmT38.