Roundabout coming to one of our busiest intersections

A CONTRACT valued at $1.4 million has been awarded to a local company to undertake the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Fitzgerald and Eggmolesse Streets near Shalom College.

Development Constructions Pty Ltd has been engaged to undertake the work which has commenced this week.

Roads and Drainage portfolio spokesman Cr Wayne Honor said the same company was currently engaged in finalising the $2.9 million 1600 metres construction of Eggmolesse Street which is a connector road joining Johanna Boulevard and Fitzgerald Street.

"The construction of the roundabout is being principally funded under the State Government Works For Queensland program and it will provide an immensely useful addition to traffic management around a historically heavily trafficked section of road.

"Access to Shalom College will be significantly improved with traffic now offered several alternate routes including an access from Eggmolesse Street into Shalom College.

"The work in this area, including the completion of the Kay McDuff Drive connection to the Bundaberg Ring Road has really delivered route options for the motoring public of the Bundaberg Region."

Cr Honor said with work to commence on the Fitzgerald Street roundabout a sealed two lane diversion road has been constructed around the work site with traffic speed limited to 40kph.

"Alternative access to the Catholic Cemetery, Bundaberg Swimming Academy and Edenbrook Early Learning Centre has been provided. The work, which also involves the relocation of services, is expected to be completed in December, weather permitting.

The Eggmolesse Street/Fitzgerald Street roundabout is a joint initiative of Bundaberg Regional Council and the Queensland Government's $200 million Works for Queensland program.