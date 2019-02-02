Rough road ahead for younger people looking for jobs

ON THE HUNT: Chris Stephens feels for young people trying to find a job in Bundaberg.

CHRIS Stephens feels for young people trying to find a job in Bundaberg.

From experience, the 39-year-old knows how hard it is to get a full-time job.

He also knows how demoralising it is to be repeatedly rejected.

Mr Stephens yesterday attended a course at Sarina Russo to help him sell himself for positions.

Currently on Newstart, he has to apply for 12 positions a month.

While Mr Stephens is too old to be on the cashless debit card, he said younger people looking for work were in for a rough ride.

The former salesman said he had been forced to move into labour and farming to get work.

Mr Stephens claimed his job advisers told him for jobs going in the Bundaberg region at the moment, there were about 500 applications.

"I'm looking for work,” he said.

He said the best way to get a position was getting out and meeting managers face to face.

Having battled for work for so many years, he is disillusioned with the major political parties.

He feels they're all too focused on themselves and tied up with business.

"We need big employers in town creating jobs,” Mr Stephens said.

"I have got a Certificate II in Warehousing Operations, but we need more warehouse jobs here.”