ROUGH DEAL: No honesty in note left at pineapple stall

ROUGH DEAL: A customer's 'rude' notes about pineapples bought from a roadside stall and the decision to pay less than the asking price have angered the stall owner whose says the person is taking money from her children.

A BUNDABERG local has taken to leaving notes, but not of the monetary kind, in roadside fruit stall honesty box.

The demanding notes have left a sour taste in the mouths of the owners who are now fed up with the cheekiness, saying the culprit is stealing from their children.

On two occasions notes have been left from a customer saying they were dissatisfied with the pineapple and refused to pay the full asking price.

The stall owner, Natalina Maddern, took to social media saying the "hide of you to just tell me what you've decided you're going to pay for a piece of fruit”.

Mrs Maddern said the first note read "pineapple was over ripe, so today I'm buying another one and only paying you $1 for it”.

But now a second note has appeared in the collection tin, sparking more of reaction, but only just from the owner, but also other customers.

"Not sure who this person is, but whoever you are I'm over the notes you're leaving in my kids' pineapple stall tin,” Mrs Maddern wrote.

The second note read: "Another bad pineapple, only paying $1. If no good, I'll give up.”

The mother was outraged, questioning whether the note leaver was serious?

"Go pick up a pineapple off the shelves at Woolies ... and tell them you're only paying $1 for it,” she said. "If you don't want a riper pineapple then pick one of the greener ones, we always have a variety on the shelf as some people like greener, some like riper.”

She explained every now and again a buyer may get a bad fruit, but it was the same with produce at any shop.

"What annoyed me the most is you didn't even bother to walk over to my house and talk to me about it,” she said.

"You just wrote your quite rude note and stated what you were paying.

"Please do give up and go buy somewhere else.”

It wasn't the first time the stall has had issues with honesty, in 2016 someone broke into the money box and stole the children's pocket money.