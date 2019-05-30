Fatal crash car ‘stolen, driven by boy, 14’ – police

A HIGH-SPEED collision in a stolen and overcrowded car has killed a 14-year-old passenger and left five other youths injured in hospital.

The Mazda SUV was allegedly stolen from a shopping centre at Kallangur hours before the 14-year-old driver allegedly ran a red light at Rothwell, hit another car and slammed into a pole.

The impact trapped all six occupants of the car and closed the intersection of Anzac Ave and Wattle Rd for several hours.

The 14-year-old front passenger, believed to be from Maleny, could not be saved and died at the scene.

His death takes the Queensland road toll to 83 since January, with three fatalities on Wednesday - the Rothwell incident, a ute driver who died west of Kingaroy, and a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Tablelands - adding to the deaths of a mother and her five children in a crash near Kingaroy on Monday night.

Police remove the stolen car from the scene of the crash. Picture: Gerard Cockburn

The alleged driver, 14, from Waterford West sustained critical injuries. He and four female passengers aged 10, 13, 14 and 16, were rushed to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

It is believed one of the females in the car was related to the teen who died.

The driver of the other car, a 26-year-old woman with her four young children in the car, all escaped injury.

The car was being driven by a 14-year-old. Moreton Alert



A Rothwell resident said he saw distraught family members at the crash scene yelling, "my kids could be in there". Another witness Kimmy Delaporte said it was of the "most traumatic car crashes" she had ever seen.

Local Kirsty Mitchell said it was "horrific" to see "all those people on the ground" and the condition of the cars.

The car had been seen earlier in the day and ran a red light before the crash. Picture: Moreton Alert



While Beverley Brady said it was the stuff "nightmares were made of".

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit scoured the scene until it was dark and said they would continue their investigations today. It's the sixth fatal accident on Queensland roads in the past three days.

Last night, about 6.30pm, emergency services were called to another fatal crash on Gillies Range Rd near Yungaburra in Far North Queensland. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, which killed a man, closing the remote road for hours.

The scene of the fatal crash at Rothwell. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Matt McGregor said all patients transported from Rothwell suffered serious injuries.

"The injuries patients sustained include fractures, possible internal injuries and spinal injuries," he said.

"All patients transported (to hospital) had serious or critical injuries."

There has been a serious crash reported at the intersection of Anzac Ave and Bremner Rd at Rothwell, north of Brisbane. Image: Google Maps for Redcliffe Herald



Speaking about a safety message for road-users after a tragic week in Queensland, he said it was important drivers "slow down and be very aware of surroundings".

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or information relating to the Rothwell crash or Kallangur theft to contact Policelink on 131 444.