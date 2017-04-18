Rosie Batty guest speaker at breakfast

BREAKFAST WITH ROSIE: Zonta Club of Bundaberg will host a breakfast on May 18 with special guest Rosie Batty to support Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

DOMESTIC violence is a shared journey and its victims are not alone.

That's the message the Zonta Club of Bundaberg wants to reinforce ahead of a breakfast its hosting on May 18 as part of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

At the breakfast will be guest speaker Rosie Batty, a tireless domestic violence campaigner and 2015 Australian of the Year.

Ms Batty knows too well the consequences of domestic violence.

Her son Luke was killed by his father at a cricket ground in Victoria in early 2014 - he was 11 years old.

Zonta Club of Bundaberg president Alex Grove said the breakfast was an important event and would give the community a chance to talk about domestic violence, something that had a ricocheting effect on the entire community.

"It will be a Q and A-style breakfast with a panel of speakers,” she said.

"Rosie will speak about her journey and people can pose questions to her and the other panellist.”

The death of her son brought Ms Batty into the role of campaigner, hitting the national spotlight as she spoke publicly about her experiences as a survivor of domestic violence.

Ms Grove said it was important everyone realised there was domestic and family violence in the Bundaberg community and it was important for anyone who witnessed it to speak up.

"Rosie has shared her terrible story with the world,” she said.

"Showing fortitude through the whole process to help make a change.

"Whether you're a neighbour or a friend who hears or sees it, it shouldn't be discounted.”

The breakfast with Ms Batty will be held at Rowers on the River, 2 Toonburra St, starting at 6am.

For more information phone Alex Grove on 0402 030 699 or email: zontaclubbundaberg@

hotmail.com. Tickets available online at http://bit.ly/2pLLn4I.