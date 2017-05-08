Rosie Batty coming to Bundy for ceremony

THE police are inviting the Bundaberg community to join them on Wednesday, May 17, to help raise awareness for Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

A candlelight ceremony will be held in Buss Park from 5.30-6.30pm, followed by a community presentation by former Australian of the Year Rosie Batty and Dr Brian Sullivan.

Ms Batty is a renowned advocate against domestic and family violence and will be discussing how we can educate local youth with respect to understanding abusive and violent relationships.

Anyone experiencing domestic and family violence can call police on 000, the DVConnect Womensline on 1800 811 811 or DVConnect Mensline on 1800 600 636.