Roses still pick of bunch for Valentine's Day

A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME: The Little Green Frog is read for V Day.

AMORE is the aroma of the day.

With flowers, chocolates and cards at the top of the shopping list this week, it's fair to say the tradition of Valentine's Day has not been lost in Bundaberg.

Clint Heathorn, from Northway Plaza's The Little Green Frog, said this year was already looking to be a bumper day with 2000 stems ready to go - nearly 500 more than last year.

He said while some people were picking up native plants for weddings and indoor plants for gifts, roses were still the pick of the bunch for February 14.

"We've had a lot of pre-orders already, which is great. I don't know if that's because of something we've done or whether the blokes are organised this year,” Mr Heathorn said.

"We will get most people coming in tomorrow on their way home from work and early Wednesday morning.

"Last year we had people in from 6.30-7am on the day.

"We've got a great range of flowers and prices because we want to make sure there's something for everyone this Valentine's Day.”

Whether it's a single rose or a $500 arrangement, the team at The Little Green Frog said they could cater to everyone's needs.

Mr Heathorn said the heat at this this time of year made it difficult to grow flowers and keep roses.

"The majority of the roses in the shop have come from Ipswich, so they are more heat tolerant,” he said.

"Delivering flowers is always quite nice on Valentine's Day.

"Mother's Day and Christmas are usually our biggest times in total, but Valentine's Day is the biggest single hit.”

The store is also stocking the festive essentials like teddy bears, love-themed trinkets and gifts, hampers and more.

He said they will be open early and stay as late as necessary tomorrow.

One of many stories relating to the origin of Valentine's Day comes from ancient Rome, where a young priest named Valentine was furious with the outlawing of marriage for young couples and performed them in secret. When discovered, he was sentenced to death.

Before his death, Valentine fell in love and sent her a letter signed, From Your Valentine.