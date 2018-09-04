Roseanne’s extreme plan to miss reboot

ROSEANNE Barr, who was sensationally fired from her self-titled sitcom after posting a racist tweet, will not be watching when the newly rebooted The Conners goes to air without her.

"I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favourite teachers over there, and that's where I'm going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favourite teachers," the star told American Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in his latest podcast.

"I have saved a few pennies and I'm so lucky I can go. It's my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman."

As for the TV show, she said she doesn't bear any ill will to anyone connected to it.

"I'm not going to curse it or bless it," Barr said of the upcoming spin-off. "I'm staying neutral. That's what I do. I'm staying neutral. I'm staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don't wish good for my enemies. I don't. I can't. I just stay neutral.

"That's what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I'll go dark, and I don't want to go dark again. I've done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold."

Barr also revealed she's recorded an album in Nashville and is also working on creating a new sitcom.

The rebooted Roseanne cast before it all went horribly wrong. Picture: ABC

The comedian has continued to point to depression and mental health issues as a reason for her behaviour - which culminated in the star calling Barack Obama's African-American adviser Valerie Jarrett "an ape" - and which led to her firing last May.

Barr later apologised, denied she was being racist and blamed taking a potent sleeping pill for the outburst.

As for the demise of her TV alter ego, she said the fallout has been devastating.

"It was a death to me. The death of a character I created," she said.

The first photo of the cast of The Conners. Picture: ABC

Last week, US TV network ABC released the first photo from The Conners, which sees most of the original Roseanne cast as well as new cast from the reboot return.

The photo shows the cast sitting around the Conner family kitchen table reading scripts for the first episode.

There is yet to be an explanation as to how the writers will explain Barr's exit, but John Goodman - why plays Dan Conner - said in an interview with a UK newspaper last week that he guessed that his character will be "mopey and sad" because his wife has died.

John Goodman has spoken out in support of Roseanne Barr. Picture: Getty Images

ABC has vaguely addressed the question, saying the Conner family would be carrying on after a "sudden turn of events".

The new series is set to premiere in the US in October.