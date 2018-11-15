Tiger-Phil shootout comes ‘15 years too late’

Rory McIlroy won't be shelling out the money to watch golf's $A12 million showdown later this month.

The much-hyped one-on-one matchup between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be available to the public via pay-per-view, though for McIlroy, "The Match" is past its best-by date.

"Look, if they had done it 15 years ago it would have been great," he said of the November 24 (EDT) shootout.

"But nowadays, it's missed the mark a little bit."

Not even the prospect of watching the PPV for free was enticing enough for the four-time major champ, who had an offer from Mickelson over lunch.

"I said, 'Oh, I might pay to watch it,' and he took $25 out of his pocket," McIlroy laughed.

"He said, 'No, here's $25. I'll pay for it for you, thank you.'"

Other golfers might be more willing to take up lefty's offer, though some will join McIlroy in finding more exciting afternoons.

The first-of-its-kind golf match will be played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas (though closed to the public) and will feature in-game wagers by the two golfing legends.

Woods holds an 18-15-4 edge over Mickelson in head-to-head battles over their careers, though the gamesmanship between them is as strong as ever.

