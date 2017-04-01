Rootstock trial reveals some interesting finds

BARKLEY ROOTSTOCK: Russell Baker has been a part of rootstock trials for over a decade now.

FOR the past decade Gayndah citrus producers Russell and Lisa Baker have been a part of long term research into the viability and sustainability of a new mandarin rootstocks.

Mr and Mrs Baker were approached by citrus breeder at the DAF Bundaberg Research Station Malcolm Smith about using their property for the Barkley rootstock in 2004.

"As I'm aware he has done other sites around the place, we jumped on board and they gave us a number of trees to plant out different rootstock," Mr Russell said.

"They were all imperial trees and we managed those as we would any other variety or any other block on the farm, to be treated as a commercial plot in order to see how it went as part of the trial."

A number of factors were being examined during the more than decade long trial and experimentation.

"It was for looking into rootstocks that are more compatible to the imperial variety with tougher resistance, more capability in terms of maturity, juice content, seed numbers and sugar content," Mr Baker said.

"There was a lot of things they were doing in the trial."

This culminated in a field day where other growers and industry professionals visited Mr and Mrs Baker's property to examine the trial results.

"We are close to harvest now and we have noticed more difference in the rootstocks while they are younger," Mr Baker said.

"When they get older there is less difference in maturity, and we saw that some rootstocks wouldn't grow or survive in the area which we already knew was going to happen."

However there was also a number of interesting observations that Mr Baker made over the trial years.

"It was interesting to see one of them, a rootstock from New Zealand, grows really well there but not here in our conditions, while some others have proven to grow really well," Mr Baker said.

"Some were early, some late and some which aren't compatible, we got quite a bit of information out of it."

Mr Russell said these findings would not change how he approached citrus production, mainly because of the current imperial market situation.

"What we learned doesn't really impact our process because of how long the trail is and the variety of mandarin itself," Mr Baker said.

"The imperial (mandarin) has quite a lot of over production and although it was interesting to see the research and rootstock I don;t see anyone going out and planting a bunch of imperial trees with it already in over production.

"But this information will be filed away for future use and more work to be done on it, it was certainly a good trail and it will bring about some longer term benefits."