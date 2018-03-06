Rooting for Bundy in our produce awards

DELICIOUS: Bunda Ginga's Anthony Rehbein and inset, the turmeric powder which has been nominated.

BUNDA Ginga has been nominated in this year's Delicious Produce Awards.

While in the past the business has been nominated for its ginger powder, this time it's their turmeric powder that has been turning heads.

Run by husband and wife team Anthony and Kate Rehbein, Bunda Ginga has been providing high-quality produce to the Australian market since 2000.

Mr Rehbein told the NewsMail that Christine Manfield, known as the spice queen of produce in Australia, had nominated their turmeric powder in the awards.

"It's exciting someone thinks highly of our product,” Mr Rehbein said.

A couple of years ago Bunda Ginga was nominated for their ginger powder and from that became a gold medallist for Australia.

They were also state finalists last year for their ginger powder.

Now they have to wait until later this year to find out whether their turmeric has the same response from the judges.

Mr Rehbein said the couple's small spice commercial facility started four years ago.

"It just starts with a passion and experimenting at home. You've got to look for a market niche,” he said.

"We feel they are far superior than imported products. They're the only Australian powders on the market.”

Bunda Ginga's aromatic turmeric and ginger powders are mainly used for cooking but some honey producers have been stocking up on ginger powder as flavouring.

You can try the spices yourself by stocking up at Grunske's, Nana's Pantry, Learmonths and Bagara Meats or buy online.