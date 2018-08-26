Napa charged, faces finals wipeout
ROOSTERS firebrand Dylan Napa could be rubbed out for the rest of the season after being charged for his controversial tackle on Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough.
Napa has been hit with a grade three dangerous contact charge by the NRL match review committee.
He would miss three weeks with an early guilty plea, but risks a four-week suspension if he opts to fight the charge at the NRL judiciary.
A three-week ban would see Napa sidelined until at least week three of the playoffs, and possibly longer if the Roosters secured a top four spot and won their first final to earn a week off.