Keary to miss a month

Luke Keary (centre) of the Roosters injured against the Dragons during the Round 20 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the St George-Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

THE Roosters will be without star five-eighth Luke Keary until the eve of the finals with the playmaker ruled out for at least four weeks with an MCL strain.

Keary went down midway through the second half of the Roosters win over the Dragons and will be sidelined until Round 25 after scans on Monday confirmed the injury.

Sean O'Sullivan, Mitch Cornish, Victor Radley and Ryan Matterson are all candidates to move into the halves in relief of Keary.

The injury was the only negative of a bumper afternoon for the Tricolours , who looked every inch premiership material in the 36-18 victory.

In better news, prop Dylan Napa is expected to return this week after missing the match with a PCL injury.