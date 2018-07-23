Roos win minor title but the job is not done

STAND TALL: Wallaroos produced another top-notch defensive effort in Saturday's win against Waves Tigers. The team has conceded an average of just 11.4 points per game in its past seven fixtures.

STAND TALL: Wallaroos produced another top-notch defensive effort in Saturday's win against Waves Tigers. The team has conceded an average of just 11.4 points per game in its past seven fixtures. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: Wallaroos has claimed its first Bundaberg Rugby League minor premiership, but the job is not over yet for this history-making team.

The boys in blue and white beat Waves Tigers 24-12 at home to win the silverware. Wests Panthers' 30-16 win against Isis Devils ensured the trophy will head to Eskdale Park for the first time, but while coach Peter Waters was happy for his players he said the job was not finished.

"I'm pumped for the boys but I'm just the mouldy old coach on the sideline,” he said.

"It did depend on how Isis went but when we won we were all but mathematically home. It is a big pat on the back, but we're not finished. Hervey Bay was the minor premier last year and didn't play in the grand final. If we don't make the final, I see it as a fail.”

Wallaroos developed into a premiership force last season, and fell just three minutes short in the grand final.

Much of the squad remained unchanged for this season, and the results have shown.

Wallaroos boast the best attack in the competition, scoring 33 points per game, and one of the best defences.

The side has conceded no more than 16 points in each of its past seven games, allowing an average of only 11.4 points per game in those seven fixtures, and conceded more than 16 points on just four occasions this season.

Front-rower David Ball scored twice in a performance for which Waters named the former fullback as his side's best on a night the 15-man Tigers forced a strong defensive effort from the home team.

"He competed, he played all but the final minute,” Waters said. "It was the little things.

"Chasing the marker, putting on pressure, rushing back in goal to pick up a kick and get out into the field of play.

"He caused a few of the Tigers to make errors just from his extra efforts.

"Everybody played well, it was an all-round performance, and I thought our defence was good. It was one of the best performances since I was coach.”

Wallaroos will face Past Brothers and Waves Tigers in their last two regular season games at Salter Oval before the finals start.