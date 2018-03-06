Roos choose Bundy boys for squad

GLOVING IT: Mitchell Langerak has been named in the Socceroos ahead of friendlies against Norway and Colombia.

GLOVING IT: Mitchell Langerak has been named in the Socceroos ahead of friendlies against Norway and Colombia. BERND THISSEN

BUNDABERG could have two Socceroos players heading to the FIFA World Cup if today is anything to go by.

Former The Waves juniors Mitch Langerak and Josh Brillante have been named in Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk's squad ahead of friendlies against Norway and Colombia later this month.

The squad is the first one selected by van Marwijk, who will lead the nation to the upcoming World Cup in Russia after taking over as coach earlier this year.

Langerak has been named as one of four goalkeepers and Brillante's selection ends almost four years of being left in the Socceroos wilderness. Brillante has impressed for Sydney FC for the past 18 months in the midfield, helping lead the side to three titles.

The duo's selection is the first time two Bundy players have been picked since both were selected for a friendly against Japan in November 2014.

Both will be hoping to line up for the Socceroos together as they did in friendlies against Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the same year.

BRILLIANT BRILLANTE: Midfielder Joshua Brillante (centre) during Sydney FC training in December. BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Van Marwijk said he was pleased with the squad.

"I have monitored over 100 Australian players in the Hyundai A-League, as well as in leagues across Europe and Asia," van Marwijk told Fox Sports.

"Our upcoming matches against Norway and Colombia will provide a great chance for the players selected to press their claims for Russia."

Brillante and Langerak have been picked in a 29-man squad that will be reduced to 23 before the friendlies.

The finalised squad will be named next week ahead of Australia's friendly against Norway on March 24 and Colombia on March 28.