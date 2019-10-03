Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Rooney will have to self fund his appeal after being denied Legal Aid funding.
Daniel Rooney will have to self fund his appeal after being denied Legal Aid funding.
Crime

Chef who kidnapped his partner fundraising for appeal

Danielle Buckley
3rd Oct 2019 12:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHEF who stalked, choked and drove his ex-girlfriend off a cliff will have to self fund his appeal after being rejected by Legal Aid.

Daniel Lewis Matthew Rooney, 26, was sentenced to 12 years' jail in March for the terrifying 2017 kidnapping where he held the young woman against her will for 16 hours before driving their car off the side of the Kuranda Range.

Victim's emotional words after Rooney pleads guilty

Rooney appeared by videolink in the Queensland Court of Appeal on Thursday where Justice Walter Sofronoff informed him that his request to be represented by Legal Aid was rejected.

Daniel Rooney pictured leaving Cairns Hospital in handcuffs in 2017. Picture: Marc McCormack
Daniel Rooney pictured leaving Cairns Hospital in handcuffs in 2017. Picture: Marc McCormack

Rooney said his next step would be to fundraise for legal representation because he did not feel he would be able to represent himself.

"I will need to raise money to fund the appeal I guess ... I'm not quite sure how long that's going to take me," Rooney said.

"I'm not sure if I'd be able to represent myself."

Rooney's appeal will next be mentioned on November 5. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour domestic violence support  call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Mensline on MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

abduction cairns chef court crime daniel rooney domestic violence port douglas

Top Stories

    No guarantee temporary water park will return to Bundy

    premium_icon No guarantee temporary water park will return to Bundy

    News FOR years Bundaberg has been calling out for a water park in town. Now that one has arrived, the people aren’t exactly showing up in record numbers.

    Marathon runner’s heartfelt tribute

    premium_icon Marathon runner’s heartfelt tribute

    Lifestyle Heart disease is Australia’s highest killer and one woman is determined to beat it...

    $3000: The price a man put on his wife’s head

    premium_icon $3000: The price a man put on his wife’s head

    Crime JUST $3000 is the price a Bundaberg man put on his wife’s head

    LNP hospital claims shot down by health service

    premium_icon LNP hospital claims shot down by health service

    Health 'The vast majority of our patients were seen on time'