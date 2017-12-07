Rooms with a riverside view

NESTLED between the Bundaberg RSL and Burnett Riverside Motel, a new multi-unit complex could be an ideal location for families searching for a room with a view.

Marina Quay Developments is behind the proposal, which would see 12 three-bedroom units within a four-storey building along the Burnett River with a one-storey carpark for 36 carpark spaces.

The 1916sq m site is at the northern end of Targo St.

The company and town planners Insite SJC have held pre-lodgement discussions with Bundaberg Regional Council about the proposal's interface with the Burnett River, management of stormwater, flooding and the effects on operation of roads.

The proposal submitted before the council says the development would fit in with the council's Riverside Master Plan.

That plan's goal is to connect the CBD to the river, broadening its appeal as a tourist and commercial destination.

Key river development sites mentioned in the document include private, council, state and federally-owned land.

The council signed off on the Bundaberg 4670 - Bundaberg CBD Master Plan at a council meeting last month.

The material change of use application claims that it supports this intent by providing an appropriate multi-unit development that would contribute to the surrounding mixed-use environment.

The application is now before council.

The riverside master plan's key projects are dependent on a number of things, including transport infrastructure and funding partnerships with the State and Federal governments.