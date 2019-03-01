Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A roofer was fined for tell police to “get a real job” during schoolies celebrations in Surfers Paradise.
A roofer was fined for tell police to “get a real job” during schoolies celebrations in Surfers Paradise.
Crime

‘Get a real job’: Roofer fined after abusing cops

by Lea Emery
1st Mar 2019 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROOFER who told police to "get a real job" during Schoolies celebrations has been told off for wasting police time.

Mitchell Raymond Robold was in Surfers Paradise for Schoolies celebrations about 11.15pm on November 28, last year when he yelled at police on Orchid Ave, the Southport Magistrates Court was told.

"Get a real job, c****," he yelled.

Police then arrested him and he struggled so much officers needed to call in reinforcement to get up the stairs.

Robold pleaded guilty today to public nuisance and obstructing police.

Magistrate Mark Howden said it was just a waste of time.

"What is does is just distract police from doing what they need to be doing," he said.

"It distracts police, they have to arrest him and it wastes there time."

Robold's lawyer Bill Siganto, of Legal Aid, said Robold was remorseful.

"In admissions made to me he said it was a stupid idea," he said.

Mr Siganto said Robold was in Surfers celebrating his graduation.

Robold was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

abuse builders careers cops crime gold coast job mitchell raymond robold

Top Stories

    DINGO ATTACK: 'Boy could have died'

    premium_icon DINGO ATTACK: 'Boy could have died'

    News Island resident said one of the dingoes in the Thursday attack was also involved in an attack on a six-year-old boy last month and a third before that.

    Popular burger chain coming to Bundaberg

    premium_icon Popular burger chain coming to Bundaberg

    News Something tasty is coming to Stockland

    Meth mum jailed for deadly 200kmh drive killing husband, son

    premium_icon Meth mum jailed for deadly 200kmh drive killing husband, son

    Crime High-speed crash driver tested positive for meth

    Meet Bundy's $3m real estate man

    premium_icon Meet Bundy's $3m real estate man

    News Property identity gets lifetime achievement award